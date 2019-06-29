ICC World Cup 2019: England predicted XI against India – Star player returns

Hosts England be will look for victory in order to stand any chance of making it into the semis when they take on high-flying India in a crucial ICC World Cup 2019 contest at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. Virat Kohli and his troops are unbeaten in the tournament, having won five and one match was abandoned out due to rain. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

India too need a win to secure their qualification but they have three matches (including England clash) to do so. Let’s now take a look at the likely XI which England could field in Birmingham to stop the Indian juggernaut –

Jonny Bairstow

Opener Jonny Bairstow finds himself in the eye of the storm before this crucial clash. The right-hander hit back at England critics and was subsequently lashed out at by former cricketers. Bairstow will need to put this behind him and perform at optimum level against Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in order to power England to a big total.

Jason Roy

Opener Jason Roy was ruled out from the team’s matches against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Australia due to a hamstring injury but skipper Eoin Morgan said on the eve of the clash that he will most likely return for the match against India. Roy’s return could not have come at a better time as his replacement James Vince has struggled at the top for the ‘Three Lions’.

Joe Root

Middle-order batsman Joe Root has been in sensational form for England and has been the most consistent performer for them in the tournament. With three fifties and two centuries, Root is one of the leading run-getters in the tournament and would look to continue the same against India.

Eoin Morgan

Skipper Eoin Morgan has been hot and cold in the tournament and will look to make amends against the much-fancied bowling attack of India. Ahead of the clash, Morgan played down the notion that this is the biggest game of his career as captain but he will know a defeat at Edgbaston could undo all the good that the team achieved over the last couple of years.

Ben Stokes

All-rounder Ben Stokes almost took England home against Sri Lanka and Australia respectively and showed immense maturity in batting with the tail. His ability to score fast and pick crucial wickets makes him one of the first names on the team sheet.

Jos Buttler

Wicket-keeper-batsman Jos Buttler hasn’t come to the party yet in the tournament except for a half-century against Bangladesh. He wasn’t needed in most of the games as the job was done by the high-profile top-order. But when he was called to do the job for the team, he couldn’t live up to the expectation. He will now look for a big performance against the number 1 ranked team in the world.

Chris Woakes

Bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes has been among the wickets as he has scalped seven in as many matches so far. Not to forget his ability to make the new ball move both ways. The fact that he is a very handy batsman makes him a guaranteed starter for England.

Moeen Ali

All eyes will be on Moeen Ali in this contest as he will come in handy for the hosts on the spin-friendly track of Edgbaston. The fact that he is capable of hitting a few out of the park makes him a very important player for the side. The presence of Moeen down the order means England bat deep and it will be needed against the complete bowling attack of India.

Adil Rashid

Spinner Adil Rashid will look to trouble the ‘Men in Orange’ on the spinning paradise of Birmingham. The last time these two sides met at the venue, Rashid bowled a brilliant delivery to castle Virat Kohli. He will be eying a similar performance in this must-win clash.

Mark Wood

Fast-bowler Mark Wood has been in good wicket-taking form and will look to continue the same against India. With 13 wickets to his name, Wood is one of the top wicket-takers of the tournament and much will depend on his form at the start of the Indian innings in this match.

Jofra Archer

Before the start of the tournament, Jofra Archer had said he want to take the prized wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli. The star pacer has his chance now to deliver on the biggest stage against one of the best batting line-ups in the world. Archer is coming into this match with 16 wickets in seven matches and will be eager to add some big names in this list against India.

