India vs England, ICC World Cup 2019: India Predicted XI against England - Change at No. 4 position

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 when they face hosts England in Birmingham on Sunday. When it comes to head-to-head, the records are stacked in favour of India as England haven’t defeated them in World Cup encounters in the last 27 years. Against England, Rishabh Pant is likely to replace Vijay Shankar in the playing XI. With KL Rahul taking Shikhar Dhawan’s place at the top of the batting order, Pant is likely to bat in the No. 4 position if selected.

Rohit Sharma

Two hundreds and one fifty - Rohit Sharma has been the top performer for the Indian cricket team by a stretch when it comes to the batsmen. With Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the tournament due to injury, Rohit has been under additional pressure to perform and a good knock against England will be a huge boost for the side.

KL Rahul

The promotion to the opening spot has proved to be quite positive for KL Rahul as he has looked at ease with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. With one gritty fifty against Pakistan, the right-hander has proven to be an able replacement for Shikhar Dhawan and he will surely be looking to add to his tally against England.

READ: Indian cricketers’ privacy violated ahead of England match - Reports

Virat Kohli

No tournament is complete with Virat Kohli breaking some records and the ICC World Cup 2019 was no exception as he became the fastest to score 11000 ODI runs. With four half centuries, he has scored 316 till now but against England, the India skipper will be looking to score his first century of the competition.

ALSO WATCH | India really strong; have to respect bowling attack: England’s Jos Buttler

Rishabh Pant

Vijay Shankar was added to the side as the first choice for No. 4 but he has not performed according to the selectors’ expectations. With just 58 runs from 3 matches and a lacklustre bowling show, he is likely to replaced by Rishabh Pant. The youngster has proven himself to be a firebrand cricketer in the middle order and a debut against England can be exactly the impetus that he needs to get going on the grand stage.

MS Dhoni

A lot of debate took place around MS Dhoni’s style of batting and his decreasing strike rate but a gritty 56* against West Indies was an adequate response to this critics. When it comes to wicket-keeping and tactics, there are few players who can rival him and he will once again play a major role in devising a plan to beat England.

Kedar Jadhav

It has been a rather quiet competition for Kedar Jadhav with the all-rounder not doing much with both bat and ball. However, he provides the team with a good balance in the middle order and his fighting knock against Afghanistan was one of the big reasons behind the team’s win in the tight encounter.

Hardik Pandya

The youngster has grabbed his opportunities with both hands till now and his all-round performance has made him a constant in the playing XI. With 5 wickets and 142 runs in the middle order, Pandya has played his role perfectly till now and his quickfire knocks in the death overs have become a feature of the India innings.

READ: VVS Laxman predicts the finalists of the World Cup 2019

Yuzvendra Chahal

10 wickets in 5 matches - Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker for India in the ICC World Cup 2019 till now. While a lot of focus was on the pacers before the start of the tournament, Chahal has surprised everyone with his flight and consistency but the spinner taking wickets at regular intervals towards the middle and end of the innings.

Kuldeep Yadav

It has been a campaign full of highs and lows for Kuldeep Yadav as he bowled brilliantly against Pakistan but in the other matches, he was unable to take a lot of wickets. With just 4 wickets under his belt, he has struggled on a number of occasions and he will be looking to make a turnaround when they take on England.

Mohammed Shami

The injury to Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned out to be a boon for Mohammed Shami and in the last two matches, he has been the standout star for India with 8 wickets. Two four-wicket hauls and a hat-trick against Afghanistan has made him into a star among the fans and he will once again lead the pace attack for India along with Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah

When it comes to big occasions, it is hard to stop Jasprit Bumrah from producing brilliant performances. With 9 wickets from 5 matches, the top-ranked pacer in the world

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 14:58 IST