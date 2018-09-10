India vs England: KL Rahul has the opportunity to break 98-year-old record

It has been a struggle for KL Rahul, the batsman in the ongoing series against England, but as a fielder he has been in top form. Plucking some quality catches both in the slip cordon and in the deep, the Karnataka-boy has so far pouched 13 catches in the series. The opener needs to take three more catches to overhaul the record of most catches claimed in a single series. With England still having eight wickets in the bag, there is a high chance that Rahul could make the record his own.

But he will have stiff competition from England opener Alastair Cook. Playing his last Test, Cook too needs three catches to overhaul the record currently held by Jack Gregory of Australia. Gregory bagged 15 catches in the 1920/21 Ashes and is still the undisputed leader at the top of the table. Former Australia skipper Greg Chappell is second on the list with 14 catches. He achieved the feat in the 1974/75 Ashes series. Brian Lara, Rahul Dravid and Rahul are joint third with 13 catches each.

Rahul has already set a new record in England when he became the first player to take 13 catches in a single series. He achieved the feat when he took a superb catch to dismiss Stuart Broad on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test at the Oval in London.

Cook who is playing the final innings of his Test career has been a permanent fixture in the slips for England over the years. He has also donned the helmet to stand at short-leg or silly point if need be and has always been seen as a safe catcher.

The fifth Test has seen the best of Cook the batsman as he started off with a 71 in the first innings and is unbeaten on 46 in the second essay. The Oval will be packed on the fourth day in order to witness Cook take his final march as a Test batsman for England.

The hosts currently lead by 154 runs and have 8 wickets in the bank as they will look to press home the advantage on day 4.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 13:14 IST