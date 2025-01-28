India vs England Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch IND vs ENG Live on TV and online

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will look to seal the five-match T20I series against England when both teams take the field in the third T20I on Tuesday, January 28, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. England put up a fight in the second match, but Tilak Varma's brilliance took the hosts over the line with two wickets in hand. India vs England Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: Here are the details of when and where to watch the third T20I of the five-match series between India and England. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI01_25_2025_000388A)(PTI)

England have continuously struggled against Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Axar Patel, failing to score more than 180. India's disciplined bowling performances in the first two T20Is have been the biggest reason behind the hosts' being 2-0 up in the five-match series.

However, India also have their own problems. Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav are yet to get going with the bat, and the management would hope for the duo to come good in Rajkot.

England have named unchanged playing XI for the third T20I while India are yet to name their final team.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel, Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.

England's playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (WK), Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Here are all the streaming details for the 3rd T20I between India and England

When will the 3rd T20I between India and England be played?

The 3rd T20I between India and England will be played on Tuesday, January 28. The match will begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd T20I between India and England be played?

The 3rd T20I between India and England will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Which channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I between India and England?

The 3rd T20I between India and England will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Telugu (HD & SD), and Star Sports 1 Kannada (SD) will broadcast the first game of the five-match series.

Where will the live streaming for the 3rd T20I between India and England be available?

The 3rd T20I between India and England will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.