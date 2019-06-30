India vs England: Rohit Sharma joins elite list with third World Cup ton

Rohit Sharma hammered his 25th ODI hundred in the World Cup encounter against England on Sunday in Birmingham. In doing so, he became only the second Indian to slam three hundreds in a single edition of a World Cup. Before Sharma, it was former India captain Sourav Ganguly who had achieved the same feat in the 2003 World Cup.

Sharma, who had score an unbeaten 123 against South Africa, and 140 against Pakistan, was dismissed for 102 by Chris Woakes, as he edged a slow delivery back to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Sharma also became the 2nd Indian to score a ton against England in World Cup after Sachin Tendulkar, who had done the same in 2011.

Overall, this was Sharma’s 4th hundred in World Cup tournaments.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami registered his maiden five-wicket haul as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 338 on the board after winning the toss and electing to bat.

India are currently unbeaten in the tournament so far, with five wins and a draw in six games. The side need just one more win to book a semifinal spot.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 22:01 IST