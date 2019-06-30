India vs England: ‘Sir’ Ravindra Jadeja’s stunning diving catch ends Jason Roy’s stay- Watch

Ravindra Jadeja might not be included in the playing XI for India against England on Sunday, but it is hard to keep him out of action. The fielder was placed at long-off after KL Rahul was injured while attempting a catch. The allrounder took a stunning catch in the deep to script Jason Roy’s dismissal.

With Jonny Bairstow and Roy off to a dream start, the pressure was on skipper Virat Kohli to get a wicket. Despite proving to be expensive, Kuldeep Yadav was given the ball once again. He pitched it fuller to Roy, who slashed it to long-off. Jadeja came from far away and then jumped to take a low diving catch.

Wah ! 🔥 What a excellent catch by sir jadeja 😎 _____ The best Fielder for a reason 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/FLQfKEEaBY — SaiPrakash (@SaiPrakash24) June 30, 2019

Roy was dismissed for 60, breaking Roy and Bairstow’s record 160-run partnership.

The brilliant action from Jadeja brought cricket fraternity on their feet, as they showered praises on him.

There’s a reason he’s called "Sir" Jadeja. Top top catch !! Game changer — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 30, 2019

That was a blinder from Jadeja. Purely his wicket. Time to tighten things. Come on India. #IndvEng — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 30, 2019

That was as good a catch as any seen in the World Cup. Jadeja is a very, very special 12th man, India’s secret weapon! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 30, 2019

Nasser Hussain calling it spot on. A moment of brilliance required in the field, and who else but Sir Jadeja 👏👏👏#ENGvIND #CWC19 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 30, 2019

England won the toss and elected to bat. India are currently unbeaten in the tournament with five wins in six games.

