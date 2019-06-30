Today in New Delhi, India
India vs England: ‘Sir’ Ravindra Jadeja’s stunning diving catch ends Jason Roy’s stay- Watch

Ravindra Jadeja picked a sensational diving catch in the deep to end Jason Roy’s innings for 60.

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ravindra jadeja,ravindra jadeja catch,jadeja catch
Ravindra Jadeja takes a sensational catch. (Twitter/Sir Ravindra Jadeja)

Ravindra Jadeja might not be included in the playing XI for India against England on Sunday, but it is hard to keep him out of action. The fielder was placed at long-off after KL Rahul was injured while attempting a catch. The allrounder took a stunning catch in the deep to script Jason Roy’s dismissal.

With Jonny Bairstow and Roy off to a dream start, the pressure was on skipper Virat Kohli to get a wicket. Despite proving to be expensive, Kuldeep Yadav was given the ball once again. He pitched it fuller to Roy, who slashed it to long-off. Jadeja came from far away and then jumped to take a low diving catch.

Roy was dismissed for 60, breaking Roy and Bairstow’s record 160-run partnership.

The brilliant action from Jadeja brought cricket fraternity on their feet, as they showered praises on him.

England won the toss and elected to bat. India are currently unbeaten in the tournament with five wins in six games.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 17:21 IST

