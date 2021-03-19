India squad for England ODIs: Suryakumar, Krunal, Prasidh Krishna included

Team India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England has been announced by the All-India Senior Selection Committee of the BCCI. The series begins on 23rd March with BCCI deciding to hold all the ODIs in Pune.

Batsman Suryakumar Yadav, pacers Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Krunal Pandya have been picked in the India squad for the series. The first match of the series will be played on 23rd March, the second ODI on 26th, and the third match on 28th March.





India and England are currently engaged in a five-match T20 International series that is tied 2-2.

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya have been selected after their good performances in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over tournament. Prasidh Krishna too had a good tournament as he picked up 14 wickets for Karnataka.

Young stars Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal were the run-away successes with the bat of this year's tournament but both were not named in the squad.

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

