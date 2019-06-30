India vs England, World Cup 2019: Top five player battles – Kohli and Co face Archer challenge

Team India will look to continue their unbeaten run and seal a place in the semi-finals when they locks horns against hosts England in their ICC World Cup 2019 group stage encounter at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

Live cricket score of India vs England World Cup match

India need a win to secure a place in the final four but things aren’t so easy for England, who have already lost three matches in the competition. Pakistan’s nervy win over Afghanistan has also put the pressure on England to do well in this must-win clash.

Also Read: Why India-England match will be the most unique one in World Cup history

Let’s take a look at some important player battles that could decide the outcome of the match –

Rohit Sharma vs Jofra Archer

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been in good nick in the tournament and is the leading run-getter for India. If he has to score a big innings against England, Rohit will have to deal with the furious pace of Jofra Archer early on in the innings. While the two have never faced each other in ODIs, Archer has dismissed Rohit twice in the IPL and that could play on the mind of the India opener.

KL Rahul vs Chris Woakes

Opener KL Rahul has had starts in the tournament but he hasn’t been able to convert them into a big one yet. Things are about to get tricky Rahul as he will come up against England’s new-ball bowler Chris Woakes, who holds a decent ODI record against the right-hander. Off 21 Woakes’ deliveries, Rahul has scored 16 runs and has been dismissed by the pacer once.

WATCH: Martin Guptill takes outrageous catch to dismiss Steve Smith, latter replies with one-handed stunner

Virat Kohli vs Adil Rashid

Skipper Virat Kohli has a habit of leading from the front and in this tournament, things have been pretty much the same. The last time Kohli batted at Edgbaston against England, he was comprehensively castled by spinner Adil Rashid and he will be on guard against him. Kohli has faced 57 deliveries from Rashid in ODIs and he has been dismissed by the England spinner twice.

Jonny Bairstow vs Mohammed Shami

Opener Jonny Bairstow will look to hit back at the critics with his blade as he has been in the eye of the storm for most parts of the build-up to this clash. But things aren’t going to be easy as he will have to come up against in-form Mohammed Shami. The India pacer has scalped eight wickets in two outings, including a hat-trick and he will be expected to creating problems for the England top-order as well.

Joe Root vs Kuldeep Yadav

Middle-order maetro Joe Root has been England most consistent performer in the tournament and he will be looking for another big innings against India. He is likely to come up against Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and the India spinner holds a decent record against him as well. Off 67 Kuldeep deliveries, Root has scored 68 runs and he has been dismissed by the spinner once in ODIs.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 10:59 IST