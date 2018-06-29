India vs Ireland, full cricket score, 2nd T20: IND thrash IRE by 143 runs

India comprehensively outplayed Ireland in the second T20 international in Dublin to win the match by 143 runs. With this win India take the series 2-0. Batting first India posted a mammoth 213/4 in their 20 overs. KL Rahul and Suresh Raina hit half centuries, while Hardik Pandya played a cameo to take India past the 200 run mark. Chasing an already difficult target Ireland got off to a poor start and never recovered. Umesh Yadav struck two early blows and like the first T20 spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep yadav wreaked havoc, claiming six wickets. Get full cricket score of Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 cricket match in Dublin, here.

