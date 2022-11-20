India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ live online and on TV

India and New Zealand are all set to play the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, November 20. The first T20I match had got abandoned due to rain, causing much disappointment to the cricket fans. The two teams are hoping for a good contest unless the weather spoils the party again.

Captain Hardik Pandya and Co. have reached Mount Maunganui, the venue for the match. Speculations are high that speedster Umran Malik might get a chance to play, after being sidelined for the T20 World Cup earlier. Team India will rely on a bunch of youngsters to give a tough fight to the hosts, in the absence of big guns Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Kane Williamson is the captain for the hosts as New Zeland is playing a full squad in the series, including many players who played in the T20 World Cup for the islanders. However, premier fast bowler Trent Boult has been rested for the T20Is.

Home crowd support and familiar conditions will favour New Zealand but a Zealous Team India with new faces are also expected to give a tough fight.

Here are the live streaming details for the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand.

When will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match be played?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match be played?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match start?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will start at 12:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match in India?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match can be watched on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match in India?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

