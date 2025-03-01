Menu Explore
India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025, live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 01, 2025 10:15 PM IST

India take on New Zealand in their final Champions Trophy 2025 Group A fixture, in Dubai on Sunday.

India take on New Zealand in their final Champions Trophy 2025 Group A fixture, on Sunday in Dubai. Both sides have already confirmed their semi-final berths, but the upcoming showdown is not a dead rubber. The result will decide the Group A standings, with New Zealand currently on top with four points, and India in second place with the same number of points, but a lower net run rate.

India's Rohit Sharma in action.(REUTERS)
India's Rohit Sharma in action.(REUTERS)

For Rohit Sharma and Co., it will be about correcting history due to India’s bad record vs New Zealand in global events. In terms of head-to-head in global ICC events, New Zealand 10-5, including wins at the WTC Final and 2019 ODI World Cup semi-finals, which was also MS Dhoni final international game. But their last meeting in an ICC tournament was at the 2023 ODI World Cup semis, where India came out on top, so that will serve as an inspiration for Rohit and his teammates.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami to be replaced by Arshdeep Singh in India's XI against New Zealand

Ahead of the match, there have also been reports indicating that India could change their playing XI and give key players some rest. Speaking ahead of the match, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul said, “I am sure there will be some temptation and we have been in these positions before where if there is an opportunity where you can try out the players who haven't gotten games. They do get a game, but I don't know if that will happen in a Champions Trophy.”

India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025: Live streaming and live telecast

When will the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match take place?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match will take place on Sunday (March 2), at 2:30 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 2:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match take place?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

How to watch live telecast of the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match?

The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match will be available on JioHotstar.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score.
