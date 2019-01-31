India vs New Zealand: ‘His experience comes in handy’ – Gavaskar feels Team India missed Dhoni in Hamilton ODI

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that India missed wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni in their humiliating 8-wicket defeat in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

The visitors were bundled out for a paltry 92 as Kiwi left-arm pacer Trent Boult ran through the Indian top-order, picking up five wickets. After bowling out India, it took just 14.4 overs for the Black Caps to chase down the modest target.

Following the defeat, Gavaskar said Team India missed the services of Dhoni in the middle-order. The ‘Little Master’ also stated that Dhoni’s experience would have come in handy after the top-order collapse that Rohit Sharma and Co suffered in Hamilton.

“His (MS Dhoni) experience comes in very handy. The fact that he has got so much experience, he can pace his innings,” Gavaskar told the official broadcasters.

“If wickets have fallen early, then Dhoni is a kind of a player who will make sure he hangs in there and accelerate towards the end of the innings. So yes, I think experience comes in very handy, no question about it. If a batsman at the other hand sticks around with him, he will add valuable runs for the team,” he added.

Courtesy of this victory, New Zealand have opened their account in the series after losing the first three matches. The fifth and the final ODI will be played in Wellington on Sunday.

