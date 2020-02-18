e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: ‘If we have to put pressure on the home team...’: Laxman gives game plan to India for first Test

India vs New Zealand: 'If we have to put pressure on the home team...': Laxman gives game plan to India for first Test

IND vs NZ: The Indian top order was blown away in the first innings in the warm-up clash as they struggled against the pace, movement and bounce on offer on a green track.

cricket Updated: Feb 18, 2020 13:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of VVS Laxman
File image of VVS Laxman(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Mayank Agarwal did find some form in the second innings of the warmup clash between India and New Zealand XI and this will give him confidence when he walks out to open in the first Test match in Wellington. Former India batsman VVS Laxman believes that the young opening pair will be under a lot of pressure and much of India’s success on the tour will depend on how the opening pair and the rest of the batting handle the New Zealand bowlers, especially against the new ball.

“The biggest challenge will be for the young openers. Mayank Agarwal did not have a great ODI series, he also bagged a pair with India A. And then, whether it is Prithvi Shaw or Shubman Gill, they are inexperienced. If we have to put pressure on the home team in their own conditions, you have to score big in the first innings. A lot will depend on how they counter the new ball attack of New Zealand,” Laxman told Star Sports.

ALSO READ: T20 Champions Cup, ODI Champions Cup: New tournaments part of ICC events for 2023-2031 - Report

The Indian top order was blown away in the first innings in the warm-up clash as they struggled against the pace, movement and bounce on offer on a green track. However, they hit their stride in the second dig when the pitch evened out a lot.

“It was a good match, it was nice that we got a practice three-day game ahead of the Test series. Scoring runs is important, in the first innings, the wicket was tough and I got out early. But it was good that I got another opportunity in the second innings,” Mayank said after the match.

“It has been a little different, I scored 81 in the second innings and I want to take that confidence into the Test series. Batting coach Vikram Rathour and I have talked about the areas that I need to get better in. I am happy that whatever I have worked on, is coming good now,” he further added.

