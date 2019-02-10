‘Lightening quick and how’: MS Dhoni strikes again in Hamilton - Watch

Wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni pulled off another outrageous stumping to illustrate his importance to the side during the third and final T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

Kiwis were off to a great start, courtesy of openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro who put together an 80-run stand for the first wicket. That is when Dhoni came into the act and got rid of Seifert to provide the first breakthrough of the day.

In the eight over of the innings, Seifert missed a wrong one from Kuldeep Yadav and before he could get his backfoot back in the crease, Dhoni made a mess of the stumps. Replays showed that the batsman’s toe was on the line as the bails were taken off by the India stumper.

Courtesy of this latest effort, Dhoni has also extended his lead at the top in the list of most stumping by a wicket-keeper in the shortest format of the game.

34 - MS Dhoni (IND)

32 - Kamran Akmal (PAK)

28 - Mohammad Shahzad (AFG)/ Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)

20 - Denesh Ramdin (WIN)/Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

Meanwhile, Dhoni added another accolade to his already illustrious career as the veteran wicket-keeper became the first India cricketer to play 300 T20 matches when he took the field in Hamilton.

Dhoni joined the likes of Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik and Dwayne Bravo in an elite list of players with over 300 T20 appearances to their name. The list is topped by West Indies all-rounder Kieran Pollard with 446 appearances.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 14:08 IST