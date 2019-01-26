India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni pulls off a lightning-quick stumping to dismiss Ross Taylor - Watch

MS Dhoni is well known for his lighting quick reflexes and when it comes to stumping dismissals, there are hardly any wicket-keepers in the world who can do it better than the former India skipper.

The veteran was at it once again during the second ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Mount Maunganui when it dismissed Ross Taylor with a brilliant piece of stumping.In the 18th over, Kedar Jadhav tricked Taylor with a flipper and his back foot went up in the air for a split second. Dhoni disturbed the stumps in a flash and although he was not quite sure about it, the third umpire gave the decision in his favour.

Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around the Kiwi batsmen to help India register a convincing 90-run victory over New Zealand in the second ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Kuldeep (4/45) ripped off the Kiwi middle-order after the New Zealand top-order was dismantled by pacemen Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/42) and Mohammed Shami (1/43). Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/52) added to the pressure with two wickets and part-timer Kedar Jadhav chipped in with 1/35.

Rohit Sharma top-scored with 87 off 96 balls and stitched a 154-run partnership with Shikhar Dhawan (66) after opting to bat. Skipper Virat Kohli (43) and middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu (47) missed out on their 49th ODI and 10th ODI fifties respectively. Meanwhile, former skipper MS Dhoni hammered an unbeaten 48 off 33 balls and Kedar Jadhav played an unbeaten cameo of 22 off 10 deliveries to post a strong total of 324 for the loss of four wickets.

