India vs New Zealand: ‘Partners in crime’ – Shikhar Dhawan hails partnership with Rohit Sharma

India opener Shikhar Dhawan hailed his partnership with Rohit Sharma ahead of the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Hamilton on Wednesday. India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and will look to extend their dominance in the final two matches.

Dhawan shared a throwback picture with Rohit Sharma to illustrate how far they have come while playing for the ‘Men in Blue’. Apart from the caption where he called Rohit as his partner in crime, he also wrote a message in Hindi which means ‘their run-filled partnership will never be broken’.

Dhawan’s social media post read: “Partners in crime! Jodi no.1.#partnership #friends #cricket #teamindia”.

For their exploits in white-ball cricket, Dhawan and Rohit are regarded one of the most prolific opening partnerships in the history of the game. Recently, the duo became only the fourth opening pair in the history of one-day internationals to complete 4000 partnership runs. They thus became the second India pair after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to reach the milestone.

In the second ODI against the Kiwis, the duo put up 154 runs for the opening wicket and in doing so, Rohit and Dhawan went past legendary duo Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in an elite partnership list.

This was the 14th hundred partnerships between Rohit and Dhawan and they went past Tendulkar and Sehwag’s record who had 13 to their name. Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar lead this list with 26 such partnerships to their name.

