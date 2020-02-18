India vs New Zealand: ‘Personally why I play the game’ - Fit-again Trent Boult sends out early warning ahead of Test series

cricket

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 12:00 IST

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult is fit and he is now raring to hit the ground running in the two-match Test series against India. He was out of action for the past six weeks owing to a fracture on his right hand sustained during the Boxing Day Test against Australia. He has not set his eyes on the prized scalp of Virat Kohli as he wants to test his skills against the best in the business.

“That’s personally why I play the game, to get guys like that (Kohli) out and test myself against them, so I can’t wait to get stuck in. But he’s an exceptional player. Everyone knows how great he is,” Boult said ahead of the first Test match which starts in Wellington on Friday.

Conditions in Wellington are generally favourable to the bowlers and hence, Boult wants to set the tone up front with the new ball. With a swinging ball at his disposal, the left-arm seamer has the pedigree to be quite a formidable challenge for the Indian batting order.

“I’m preparing for a solid wicket. It generally is very good here and goes the full distance (five days). I do enjoy playing here, the history that’s involved, and it’s going to be an exciting week building up. I can’t wait to get out there,” he further added.

“I think it is what it is. I have just got to put the last six or so weeks behind me and just back myself to get out there and do my thing,” the seamer said.

“I was pushing in off the long run. I think a couple of the clubbies from Taupo really enjoyed that. It was a good afternoon,” added the pacer, who sent down eight overs in a friendly game for his club Cadets.

He now wants to get cracking and take control of the red ball as soon as possible. “I am hungry to be here and can’t wait to get back in the white and get the red ball moving around,” he said.