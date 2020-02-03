India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODIs and Test series due to calf injury-Report

cricket

India’s prolific opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the remainder of India’s tour of New Zealand, according to the Press Trust of India. India are yet to play three ODIs and two Test matches and the opener will not take any further part in the series, PTI reported quoting a BCCI source. Rohit, who was leading India in the 5th T20 international on Sunday as Virat Kohli opted to sit out, injured his calf muscle while batting. He retired hurt after scoring 60 runs and did not take the field thereafter. India beat New Zealand in the match by 7 runs to complete a 5-0 whitewash.

“He is out of the tour,” a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity. India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.

The development comes at an inopportune time for both India and Rohit. This would have been his first Test series as an opener outside India, having made a remarkable comeback to the longest format last year.

“For me personally, it’s going to be a challenge without doubt, facing the new ball bowlers and the guys who bowl in the middle overs,” Rohit had said in an interview earlier.

“Facing the new ball in any conditions is not that easy. Of course, it’s lot tougher outside India. But then, we played three Test matches against South Africa and I have never seen the ball swing so much in India like it did in Pune (second Test).

“The first few overs that they (SA) bowled, the pitch was damp and so they got pretty much everything out of it. In Ranchi (where he got a double hundred) also, we were three down in no time.

“But I know what to expect as I have been there the last time (2014 series). Not the easiest of conditions but I will be ready for that challenge,” Rohit had added.

Rohit Sharma scored 140 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 150.53 including 2 half-centuries in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand.