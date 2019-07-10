India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019: Jimmy Neesham pulls off one-handed blinder to dismiss Dinesh Karthik - Watch

The Indian cricket team were off to a horrible start to their run chase during the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal encounter against New Zealand on Wednesday and Jimmy Neesham made things worse for them as he pulled off an absolute stunner to dismiss Dinesh Karthik. With three wickets down, Karthik and Rishabh Pant were looking to steady the India innings but a superb piece of catching from Neesham at point spelled the end for the veteran wicket-keeper batsman. Karthik looked to guide the ball through the point and gully fielder but Neesham pulled off a full stretched dive to take a one-handed catch and as a result, India lost their fourth wicket for just 24.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all managed just a single apiece as India were reduced to five for three in pursuit of a target of 240 by New Zealand pacemen Trent Boult and Matt Henry.

India needed to score 240 to reach a fourth ICC World Cup final after New Zealand added 28 runs to their overnight total on the resumption of the rain-hit match.The Black Caps resumed under cloudy but relatively bright skies at Old Trafford on 211-5 with 3.5 overs left, and ended its 50 overs on 239-8.

Two wickets fell in two balls, with Ravindra Jadeja central to both of them. The India allrounder ran out Ross Taylor for a team-high 74 with a throw from midwicket that struck the one stump he could see.

Jadeja, who starred on Tuesday with bowling figures of 1-34, then took a high catch as he retreated toward the boundary at deep midwicket to remove Tom Latham for 10 off Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the start of the next over. He went down on one knee after taking the catch, and held the pose for a few seconds.

Off the final ball of the next-to-last over, Matt Henry (1) heaved Kumar high into the leg side and straight to Virat Kohli. Mitchell Santner (9) and Trent Boult (3) were the not-out batsmen. Kumar had 3-43.

