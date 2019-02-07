India vs New Zealand: Statistical preview of the 2nd T20I in Wellington

India were completely outplayed in the first ODI in Wellington as New Zealand walloped the visitors by 80 runs. It was India’s biggest T20I defeat by runs.

Tim Seifert got the hosts to a rollicking start as he hammered a 43-ball 84 with six sixes and seven fours to help them set an imposing 220-run target for India. In response, Rohit Sharma’s side never looked in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Having won the five-match ODI series with a 4-1 margin, India will be eager to find their groove back and tie the T20I series 1-1 before to keep the series alive until the final match in Hamilton on 10 February.

Let’s take a look at some of the important numbers and milestones that can be reached in the second T20I clash.

184: Average 1st innings score at Auckland extrapolated over 10 T20Is played at this venue, excluding rain-affected matches.

0: India has never won a T20I in NZ.

0: India has not lost a T20I series since World T20 (in India), 2016

7/10: 7 times the team batting first has won at this venue in T20Is.

35: Runs Rohit Sharma needs to be the leading runs getter in T20Is. M Guptill- 2272 and S Malik-2245 runs are ahead for him.

2: Rohit Sharma needs 2 sixes to complete 100 biggies in T20Is. He will become the third batsmen to achieve this feat after M Guptill and C Gayle -103 sixes

161.93 vs 132.58: Rohit Sharma’s strike rate as a captain is 161.93 against his strike rate as a player is 132.58.

5: Yuzvendra Chahal needs 5 wickets to complete 50 scalps in T20Is. He will become the second fastest bowler after A Mendis (26 in T20Is).

181.53: Colin Munro’s strike rate in at home is best strike rate by a batsman at home with min 500 T20I runs.

8: Wickets Ish Sodhi needs 8 wickets to complete 50 T20I wickets

10: Wickets by Sodhi vs India is the most by a spinner vs India in T20Is

110.28 vs 121.70: Kane Williamson’s strike rate vs India in T20Is is 110.28 whereas he strikes rate in T20Is 121.70

6.89 vs 9.00: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s economy rate in T20I is 6.89 against his economy rate vs New Zealand is 9.00

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 21:23 IST