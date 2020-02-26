India vs New Zealand: ‘Stop roaming, start playing’ - Twitter users after Mayank Agarwal posts picture with teammates

cricket

India’s abject surrender in the first India vs New Zealand Test match has not gone down too well with fans and when Mayank Agarwal, who was one of the bright sparks in Wellington, added a picture of himself along with Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma, users on Twitter wasted no time in asking the players to go back to playing instead of posing.

“Stop posing and start playing,” a fan tweeted.

This started a series of sly digs as another user tweeted: “90’s team pose on pitch vs 20’s team pose only on internet,” another fan joined in.

Another user asked the players to start playing good cricket instead of roaming: “Stop roaming, practise n play good cricket..u have not gone there for shopping.”

India were thumped in the first match by 10 wickets as the famed batting order failed to cross 200 in both the innings and the bowlers were comprehensively outbowled by the Kiwi pacers. Speaking after the match, the Indian captain confessed that they did not play according to plan and were thoroughly beaten by the hosts.

“Day one it was probably the toss that turned out to be very important,” Kohli said after the match. “But at the same time, as a batting unit, we take a lot of pride in being competitive, and we were just not competitive enough. I don’t think we put their bowlers under enough pressure in the first innings. Anything over 220-230, then you are talking a different language. Even the deficit looks much lesser if you get that score on the board - and if you get the last three batsmen out cheaper, which wasn’t the case... But yeah, that first innings put us behind the game already, and that lead put us under pressure, which was hard to come back from.”

The second and final Test match of the series will begin in Christchurch on Saturday.