India vs New Zealand: Team India series report card – Ambati Rayudu, Mohammed Shami shine in thumping win

The Indian team were supposed to face a stiffer challenge in New Zealand as compared to Australia, but they dispatched the Kiwis 4-1 in the five-match ODI series with ease. The visitors sealed the series after winning the first three ODIs itself. While the batsmen played their part, the bowlers set up most of the victories in the series.

Who were the architects of this win? Let’s find out in Hindustan Times’ Report Card.

Rohit Sharma – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Rohit Sharma had a pretty average series as far as his standards are concerned. He finished as the fourth highest scorer with 169 runs, but he put up only two good performances in the competition. With scores of 87 and 62 in the second and third ODI, Rohit Sharma helped India seal the series, but didn’t contribute much in the other matches.

Shikhar Dhawan – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Shikhar Dhawan started the series brilliantly – with two half-centuries, but went off the boil in the last three matches. The opening batsman, who finished as the second highest scorer in the series with 188 runs in 5 matches, helped India lay a platform at the top in the first three matches, but put pressure on the batting line-up by getting dismissed early in the next two matches.

Virat Kohli – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Virat Kohli didn’t have a series as per his standards, but nevertheless, still made a huge contribution to India’s victory in New Zealand. The Indian captain scored a couple of forties in the first two matches, before playing a crucial innings of 60 runs from 74 balls in the third ODI when India were chasing a target of 244. Even though Kohli was rested for the last two matches, he still finished the series as the sixth best batsman with 148 runs.

Ambati Rayudu – Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

Ambati Rayudu answered all his critics in this series against New Zealand. The number four batsman made a crucial contribution in every match other than the one India lost in the fourth ODI. The Andhra batsman played the finisher’s role perfectly in the first three ODIs before constructing a sensible knock of 90 runs from 113 balls in the fifth ODI after India were struggling at 18/4.

MS Dhoni – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

MS Dhoni, who missed the third and fourth ODIs due to a hamstring injury, wasn’t required to come to the party with the bat in the first ODI. India had chased down a meager total of 156 runs with ease. In the second match, Dhoni showed that he can still carry out the big shots with an innings of 48 runs from 33 balls to help India post a total over 320. However, in the fifth ODI, Dhoni couldn’t live up to his tag of the disaster manager, when he was out for one as the visitors were reduced to 18/4. Dhoni was fantastic behind the stumps as usual, with two stumpings in the series.

Kedar Jadhav – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Kedar Jadhav played all five matches, but had a chance to bat in three innings. The middle order batsman strung a crucial unbeaten partnership of 53 runs with MS Dhoni in the second ODI to take India’s score to 324/4. In the fourth ODI, Jadhav failed to stick around at the crease as India wickets kept tumbling in regular intervals, however, in the next match, when Jadhav walked into bat at 116/5, he shared a 74-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu. The stand helped India reach a respectable total of 252.

Vijay Shankar – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Vijay Shankar got only one chance to bat and wasn’t given too many overs in the series. However, in the little game time, Shankar made his mark in the competition. He bowled economical spells in the first and fifth ODI and notched a 45 in the final ODI. The all-rounder walked into bat at 18/4 and kept his calm. He consolidated the innings along with Rayudu with a 98-run partnership.

Dinesh Karthik – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Dinesh Karthik played the finisher’s role perfectly in the third ODI with an unbeaten innings of 38 runs from 38 balls. The wicket-keeper batsman ensured with a 77-run partnership with Rayudu that India reach the target of 244 with seven overs to spare. However in the next match, Karthik failed to apply his experience and was out for a duck, leaving India in dire straits.

Hardik Pandya – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Hardik Pandya made a superb comeback to the Indian team after recovering from an injury and being suspended for making controversial comments in an episode of Koffee with Karan. He announced his arrival with a great catch to dismiss Kane Williamson in the third ODI before completing a spell of 2/45. When India needed a strong finish in the fifth ODI, Pandya stepped up with an innings of 45 runs from 22 balls to propel India’s score over 250. Pandya’s innings turned out to be the difference between the two sides.

Shubman Gill – Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Poor

Shubman Gill had a taste of international cricket in one of the toughest conditions to bat. Gill, who notched scores of 9 and 7 in the series, tried his best to hang around in the crease, but looked too eager to play his shots which contributed in getting him dismissed in both the matches. Gill showed promise with a couple of shots, but he has a long way to go in the highest level of cricket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled brilliantly with the new ball, picking up early wickets in most of the matches of the series. He kept one end tight and helped Mohammed Shami flourish at the other end. The fast bowler picked up seven wickets at an average of 24.42 in the series. He bowled at an economy rate of 5.00.

Kuldeep Yadav – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Kuldeep Yadav spun his magic once again, this time bamboozling the New Zealand batsmen at their own backyard. The chinaman picked up two four-wicket hauls in the first two matches and finished the series as the fourth highest wicket-taker with 8 wickets. Kuldeep, who was left out for the fifth ODI, recorded an economy rate of 4.31 and an average of 15.62 in the series.

Yuzvendra Chahal – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Yuzvendra Chahal was in excellent form throughout the series. He picked up wickets in every match except for the fourth ODI. He was the third highest wicket-taker with 9 wickets at an economy rate of 5.34 and an average of 24.33. The leg-spinner bowled brilliantly in the middle overs along with Kuldeep Yadav.

Mohammed Shami – Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

Mohammed Shami was India’s best bowler in the series. He picked up wickets at crucial moments and bowled at a good economical rate. In four matches, Shami took nine wickets at an average of 15.33 and an economy rate of 4.75. Shami was named the player of the series.

Khaleel Ahmed – Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Poor

Khaleel Ahmed played only one match in the series and he couldn’t have had worse luck by playing the disastrous fourth ODI. India were defending a total of 92 runs and the fast bowler got only three overs to bowl. Ahmed couldn’t make much of an impact. He conceded 19 runs for no wicket.

