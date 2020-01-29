India vs New Zealand: ‘That’s how we do it’ - Virat Kohli reacts after T20I series win against Kiwis

cricket

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 19:39 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli sent out a message for fans after the team took an unassailable lead over New Zealand in five-match T20I series on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma’s heroics in Super Over helped India win the third T20I in Hamilton and the visitors went 3-0 up in the series. Following India’s win, Kohli took to social media to express his happiness and his post read: “That’s how we do it.”

Kohli had sent out celebratory messages for fans after India recorded wins in first and second T20I respectively.

Stronger together. 🙌🏼 Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HRP8fQ27XS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2020

“I thought we were gone at one stage. I told our coach that they deserved to win. The way Kane (Williamson) was batting, on 95. Feel bad for him, I know what it’s like to play those knocks when things don’t go your way. On the last ball, we had a discussion and we came to a conclusion that we had to hit the stumps,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation.

Williamon did all he could with the bat, both in the run chase (95 off 48 balls) and the Super Over (11), but still it did not prove to be enough for the home side.

“Super Overs haven’t been too good for us, so we probably need to try and do better in regular time,” Williamson said. “It was a much better performance all round. We fought back well with the ball after their start. Both sides maximised the slightly shorter side towards the scoreboard.”

“Pretty disappointing, losing after an effort like that, but it’s a game of small margins,” he said. “Throughout the three balls, we’ve seen India, with their experience, stand up in the big moments, and we must learn from them. It was nice to spend some time in the middle, build some partnerships with the guys, and try and take the game deep,” he added.