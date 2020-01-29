e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: ‘That’s how we do it’ - Virat Kohli reacts after T20I series win against Kiwis

India vs New Zealand: ‘That’s how we do it’ - Virat Kohli reacts after T20I series win against Kiwis

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma’s heroics in Super Over helped India win the third T20I in Hamilton and the visitors went 3-0 up in the five-match series.

cricket Updated: Jan 29, 2020 19:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hamilton: India captain Virat Kohli celebrates.
Hamilton: India captain Virat Kohli celebrates.(AP)
         

India skipper Virat Kohli sent out a message for fans after the team took an unassailable lead over New Zealand in five-match T20I series on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma’s heroics in Super Over helped India win the third T20I in Hamilton and the visitors went 3-0 up in the series. Following India’s win, Kohli took to social media to express his happiness and his post read: “That’s how we do it.”

Also Read:  Rohit Sharma reveals super over plans after scripting sensational win

Kohli had sent out celebratory messages for fans after India recorded wins in first and second T20I respectively.

Also Read: ‘Aisa lagta hai apunich Bhagwan hai’: Compliments galore post Rohit show

“I thought we were gone at one stage. I told our coach that they deserved to win. The way Kane (Williamson) was batting, on 95. Feel bad for him, I know what it’s like to play those knocks when things don’t go your way. On the last ball, we had a discussion and we came to a conclusion that we had to hit the stumps,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation.

Williamon did all he could with the bat, both in the run chase (95 off 48 balls) and the Super Over (11), but still it did not prove to be enough for the home side.

“Super Overs haven’t been too good for us, so we probably need to try and do better in regular time,” Williamson said. “It was a much better performance all round. We fought back well with the ball after their start. Both sides maximised the slightly shorter side towards the scoreboard.”

Also Read: ‘Brothaman you beauty’: Yuvraj praises Rohit after Super Over heroics

“Pretty disappointing, losing after an effort like that, but it’s a game of small margins,” he said. “Throughout the three balls, we’ve seen India, with their experience, stand up in the big moments, and we must learn from them. It was nice to spend some time in the middle, build some partnerships with the guys, and try and take the game deep,” he added.

