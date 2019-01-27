India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli eyes historic first ahead of 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli has been the top performer for the Indian cricket team in the last few years and the flamboyant right-hander has made it a habit to break records - irrespective of the format.

However, there is one record that the India skipper has not claimed yet and he will surely be looking to add that to his illustrious list when India face New Zealand in the third ODI encounter on Monday. No India skipper has scored a ODI century in New Zealand till date and Kohli can break the jinx with three matches remaining in the series.

Currently, the highest score belongs to MS Dhoni who scored 85* against Zimbabwe at Auckland in 2015.

The year 2018 was brilliant for Virat Kohli and with 2,653 runs, he recorded the highest runs by any batsmen in Test matches. This was the third consecutive year where Kohli ended up as the highest run-getter after scoring 2,595 in 2016 and 2,818 runs in 2017.

Kohli top-scored in the three-match series against South Africa at the start of this year with 286 runs, before registering a record-hauling 593 runs in the contest against England in summer. In Australia, he did not start well but went on to score his 25th Test century en route to his patient score of 123 runs of 257 balls in Perth.

Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap on Sunday as he equalled Sourav Ganguly’s record of 11 away Test wins as captain. Winning outside India has been an area of concern for Indian teams over the years, but first under Ganguly and now under Kohli, the team has looked to change their overseas record and the 137-run win at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground once again signalled that intent in this team under Kohli.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 18:51 IST