India vs New Zealand: Why Kedar Jadhav has been a lucky charm for Virat Kohli & Co in ODIs

The Indian cricket team has been quite impressive when it comes to ODI cricket in the last few years and there seems to be a common factor in this success. Kedar Jadhav, who has proven himself as a proper all-rounder with his exploits with both the bat and ball, has been quite important for the side and his win record is quite impressive.

India are unbeaten in the last 16 ODIs that Kedar Jadhav has played in. It began on October 25 in 2017 when India defeated New Zealand by 6 wickets in Pune. The only match that India have not won is the Asia Cup ODI encounter against Afghanistan last year which ended in a tie.

Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around the Kiwi batsmen to help India register a convincing 90-run victory over New Zealand in the second ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Kuldeep (4/45) ripped off the Kiwi middle-order after the New Zealand top-order was dismantled by pacemen Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/42) and Mohammed Shami (1/43). Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/52) added to the pressure with two wickets and part-timer Kedar Jadhav chipped in with 1/35.

Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored with 87 off 96 balls and stitched a 154-run partnership with Shikhar Dhawan (66) after opting to bat.

Skipper Virat Kohli (43) and middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu (47) missed out on their 49th ODI and 10th ODI fifties respectively. Meanwhile, former skipper MS Dhoni hammered an unbeaten 48 off 33 balls and Kedar Jadhav played an unbeaten cameo of 22 off 10 deliveries to post a strong total of 324 for the loss of four wickets.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 16:50 IST