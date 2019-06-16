India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle suits up to witness mega clash

The highly awaited World Cup clash between India and Pakistan is set to take place in Manchester on Sunday. And amid all the hype, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle geared up to witness the intense contest.

The left-handed batsman shared an image of himself wearing an “India-Pakistan suit”, featuring colours from national flags of both the teams on his official Instagram page.

READ | Sarfaraz Ahmed’s uncle bats for men in blue

“Yup! I’m rocking my India Pakistan Suit, all love and respect!... I really love it and this will be one of my outfit at my birthday party September 20th...its lit,” the 39-year-old wrote in the caption.

India have five points after three matches in the tournament as they defeated Australia and South Africa in their first two games, but had to share points with New Zealand in their third game with rain playing spoilsport in Southampton.

Pakistan, on the other hand, haev just 3 points in four games, having lost against West Indies and Australia, but winning against England, and sharing points with Sri Lanka.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 12:32 IST