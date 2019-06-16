India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli walks off despite being given not out, replays prove him wrong - Watch

Virat Kohli was batting at 77 during the ICC World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan on Sunday and it looked like the Indian cricket team skipper was headed towards another brilliant ODI century. However, he lashed wildly at a bouncer from Mohammad Amr in the 48th over and the Pakistan fielders all went up in appeal.

The umpire was not moved by the appeals but Kohli decided to walk back as he was sure that he had nicked the ball. It is not common for batsmen to just walk against the umpire’s decision but Kohli seemed convinced.

However, the replays supported the umpires’ decision and showed that there was a huge gap between bat and ball. Even Kohli was spotted watching the replays from the dressing room and MS Dhoni was also spotted swinging Kohli’s bat in the dressing room, possibly testing for any kind of noise from the handle.

BREAKING: @imVkohli finally encounters someone who can get him out - himself. pic.twitter.com/TXFFE3sVJC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 16, 2019

The match commentators were of the opinion that there was some sort of creaking noise from his bat and as a result, Kohli was convinced that he had nicked it. However, Kohli’s decision stood and that resulted in India not having a satisfactory to their innings. Pakistan made a comeback in the final few overs as India managed only 38 runs in the final five overs. Vijay Shankar (15 off 15 balls) struggled with his timing, failing to read Amir’s cutters.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma hit his second hundred in three innings to leave bitter rivals Pakistan needing to make World Cup history. Sharma’s 140 was the centrepiece of India’s 336 for five at Old Trafford as they looked to make it seven wins out of seven against Pakistan at the World Cup.The most any side have made batting second to win a World Cup match is Ireland’s 329 for seven against England at Bangalore in 2011.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 20:26 IST