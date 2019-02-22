India vs Pakistan: Javed Miandad takes dig at Sourav Ganguly for comments on World Cup 2019 match

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad criticised BCCI for trying to back out of the World Cup 2019 match and called them ‘foolish and childish’ for trying to bar Pakistan from the tournament.

In the wake of the Pulwama attack, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to write a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) asking them to sever ties with nations that back terror.

“ICC will not accept this foolish and childish move by BCCI. There is absolutely no chance of ICC listening to BCCI as its constitution allows members the right to participate in its events,” Miandad told APP.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly had earlier called for total abolishment of all India-Pakistan sporting ties.

In response to Sourav’s comments, Miandad said, “I think Sourav wants to run for elections in the coming days or wants to become the chief minister as it is just a publicity stunt to gain the attention of his country mates. We should not bother with India’s cowardly acts instead we must focus on improving ourselves. Pakistan has always offered India a peaceful resolution of the issues but Indians have always responded in negative.”

The CoA members met in the Capital on Friday to take a call on how to approach the India-Pakistan World Cup match that is to be played in Manchester on June 16. While fans and some former cricketers like Sourav Ganguly had called for India to cut all sporting ties with Pakistan, others like former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar wanted Virat Kohli and boys to beat Pakistan in the game and pay tribute to the soldiers.

Ganguly had spoken about cutting all sporting ties on a news channel and said: “This is a 10-team World Cup and each team plays matches against every other team and I feel if India doesn’t play a match in the World Cup, it won’t be an issue. I feel it will be really difficult for ICC to go on with a World Cup without India. But, you also have to see if India has the power to stop ICC from doing such a thing. But, personally I feel a strong message should be sent.”

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 19:46 IST