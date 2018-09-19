India vs Pakistan: Manish Pandey takes a stunner to dismiss Sarfraz Ahmed - Watch

India cricketer Manish Pandey took a stunning catch to get rid of Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed during the Asia Cup 2018 match between the two teams in Dubai on Wednesday.

Pandey couldn’t find a place in the playing XI for the blockbuster clash, however, he was called in as a substitute fielder for all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who sustained a back injury in the 18th over of the Pakistan innings and had to be stretchered off the field.

In the 25th over of the innings, Sarfraz tried to heave a Kedar Jadhav delivery over the long-on boundary, but the right-hander was dismissed after Pandey pulled off a spectacular catch.

Pandey ran towards his right and took the catch but his momentum was taking him over the ropes. Showing great presence of mind, Pandey threw the ball inside before going out of the playing area and then came back inside to complete a remarkable catch.

Sarfraz (6) became Jadhav’s first scalp of the day and the Pakistan skipper had to head back into the hut without troubling the scorers much.

