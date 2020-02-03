India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 18:41 IST

Four-time champions India will back themselves to reach their third successive final at the U-19 World Cup when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a last four clash on Tuesday. Both teams go into the semifinal unbeaten. While India beat Australia in the quarterfinals, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan. Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir played down the hype surrounding the game but an India-Pakistan contest is always a high-pressure one which tests the character of players on either side. Doing well in the game makes them overnight stars and the players know that.

India, who are the defending champions of the U-19 World Cup, had inflicted on Pakistan a 203-run hammering in the last edition in 2018. However, history counts for little and the Priyam Garg-led India will have to play their best cricket to knock Pakistan out of the competition.

Weather prediction:

A sunny day is expected in Potchefstroom on Tuesday when India and Pakistan will play their U19 World Cup semifinal match, according to Accuweather. The temperature is expected to hover between 31 degrees and 16 degrees. There is 0 to 1 mm precipitation expected in the day, which means it could be an uninterrupted encounter which will delight the fans. Though, there will be clouds in the afternoon and a few thunderstorms are expected in the early hours of the day.

Where is the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal taking place?

The India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal match will take place at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

At what time does the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal begin?

The India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal match begins at 1:30 pm IST on Tuesday (February 4).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal?

The India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal match will be aired live on Star Sports 3.

How to watch India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal match online?

The online streaming of the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

(with PTI inputs)