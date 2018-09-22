India vs Pakistan: Wasim Akram compares Shoaib Malik to MS Dhoni – Here’s why

Shoaib Malik was the star for Pakistan on Friday as the veteran all-rounder slammed a brilliant half century to guide his team to victory against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2018 on Friday.

With 10 runs needed from the final over, Malik pulled the second ball of the final over by Aftab Alam over the deep square leg boundary and then slammed the next to deep fine leg for a boundary as Pakistan pulled off a nerve-wracking win in 49.3 overs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

It was an impressive knock from Malik who steadied the innings after the dismissals of Imam-ul-Haq (80) and Babar Azam (66) as Pakistan continued their winning run ahead of the match against India.

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram lauded Malik’s effort against Afghanistan and he went on to compare the all-rounder’s finishing to that of Indian cricket team star MS Dhoni.

“Experience has no substitute… Shoaib Malik proved it against a spirited Afghanistan .Did a Dhoni like finish … when Malik faced a bowler, he had no expression on his face and that frustrates a bowler becos he doesn’t know what to expect… wonderful knock @realshoaibmalik,” Akram posted on Twitter.

India take on Pakistan in their second Asia Cup 2018 Super Four encounter on Sunday. Earlier in the tournament, India rode a brilliant performance from Rohit Sharma and the bowlers to beat Pakistan by eight wickets.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 17:05 IST