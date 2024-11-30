India vs PM XI Live Score warm-up match: Rohit Sharma returns as IND get ready for pink-ball Test
India vs PM XI Live Score: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy reaches its next destination, this time for a tour match as India prepare to play a two-day practice match in Canberra against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI on November 30 and December 1. For India, the match provides the unit an opportunity to play with and against the pink ball in competitive live match conditions, ahead of the crucial second Test match in Adelaide which will be a day-night game and one India will see as a must-win....Read More
India took a lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a dominant and decisive 295-run victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth. It was a result of the bowling in particular firing in spectacular fashion, while the batting pulled up its socks in the third innings and rode a fine opening partnership and twin centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli to one of the best batting innings India have had overseas in recent memory.
It will be a matter of keeping those good habits going for India, but there remain some questions to be answered, which Indian fans might get a look into as the team takes on the PM-XI. One of these is to do with the return of captain Rohit Sharma, who will be back amongst things after missing the first Test to be at home for the birth of his second child. With KL Rahul and Jaiswal forming a great and patient partnership to open the batting, putting together 201 runs in the second innings, and Rohit looking out of form and rusty during the New Zealand series with bat in hand, the combination that India go with in Adelaide could be significant.
The pink-ball match might give an idea about what India are considering, whether that means KL Rahul batting at three or even Rohit potentially demoting himself to the middle order if Shubman Gill is also fit for these matches. All the same, India won’t want to reveal their cards too early to Australia, and keep them guessing about the combination they go with.
Another matter of consideration is whether Washington Sundar will keep his role in the team. While he has been in solid form with bat and ball both, Ravichandran Ashwin might offer more threat with spin with the pink ball and on a more spin-friendly track in Adelaide. While Sundar was partially chosen for his superior batting ability and suitability to Australian bounce, Nitish Kumar Reddy looked very strong with the bat and might be more than capable as a number seven for the team. Ashwin will want to play himself into consideration.
On the Australian front, the Prime Minister’s XI will be coached by Tim Paine and captained by New South Wales all-rounder Jack Edwards, but it is a team made largely of fresh faces and new names for international cricket fans. It’s a chance for some of the best prospects in Australian domestic cricket to face off against world class opposition in front of a home crowd at the Manuka Oval, and in doing so gain priceless experience and advice from players such as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.
Teenager Sam Konstas and wicketkeeper Oliver Davies are two names who will be looking to shine, while the bowling will be headlined by the always-dangerous Scott Boland who has shown his quality in his limited Test match chances. There are four players who won the U-19 World Cup campaign for Australia in South Africa, including Konstas and player of the match in the final, Mahli Beardman.
It should be an intriguing contest as India look to get accustomed to the pink ball at the Manuka Oval, with the shortened match not an issue for providing plenty of entertainment and a lot of takeaways for both teams to carry into the future.
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up match: India's pink-ball record
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up match: India have played four day-night Tests thus far, with their only loss coming at Adelaide four years ago when they were bowled out for 36 before making a winning comeback in the four-match Test series.
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up match: Jack Edwards to lead PM's XI
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up match: The PM's XI will be led by all-rounder Jack Edwards and will also have Australia U-19 stars including Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O’Connor and Sam Konstas. Fast bowling all-rounder Hanno Jacobs will be another player to watch out for.
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up match: Shubman back in action!
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up match: Shubman Gil was seen facing Yash Dayal and Akash Deep in the nets ahead of the pink-ball warm-up game against Australian PM''s XI starting Saturday.
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up match: Batting order a mystery for IND!
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up match: It remains to be seen if India experiment in the batting order in the warm-up game as all batters would be allowed a hit in the middle considering it is not a first-class game. Rohit Sharma is expected to open the innings but it will be interesting to see KL Rahul's batting position after his impressive outing in Perth as an opener.
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up match: Shubman returns from injury
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up match: Shubman Gill returned to the India nets on Friday, showing enough signs of a full recovery from a thumb injury that ruled him out of the series opener against Australia in Perth. The talented batter is expected to take part in the warm-up match on Saturday.
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up match: All eyes on Rohit Sharma!
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up match: All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, who will be seen in action after missing out on the Perth Test for personal reasons. The Indian skipper has already batted in the nets with the pink ball, but a warm-up match will be a good test for him.
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up match: IND shift focus to pink-ball Test
India vs PM XI Live Score Warm-up match: After winning the Perth Test, India have shifted their focus to the pink-ball Test, which is going to be a tough challenge for the visiting side. The last time when India played a pink-ball Test in Australia, they suffered an embarrassing defeat where Virat Kohli and co. were bundled out for 36 in the first innings. The two-day warm-up match against PM XI will help India to get used to the pink-ball ahead of the Adelaide Test.
