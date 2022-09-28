India vs South Africa 1st T20I live streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SA Live on TV and online

India and South Africa will face off in the 1st T20I of the three match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The series is likely to provide the last opportunity for both sides to sharpen their skills and test themselves before heading to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Men in blue are high on confidence after beating world champions Australia 2-1 at home and would look to continue the momentum going into the marquee tournament.

Visitors South Africa are also coming in after the high of T20I series victories against Ireland and England. In Tristan Stubbs, they have found a very good power-hitter and the likes of Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw give them great stability in batting. They have quality all-rounders in the form of Aiden Markram and Dwaine Pretorius, while David Miller can be used as a finisher for the team. With Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi in their squad, their bowling bears quite a sting as well.

Meanwhile for the men in blue, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested and bowling all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has come in as his replacement. Senior bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been rested and Arshdeep Singh will make a comeback in his place. Arshdeep might prove to be the answer to India's bowling woes at the death. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are key for India's preparations for the T20 World Cup and they are likely to play in all three matches against South Africa. Axar Patel, with his terrific performance has ensured that India don't miss all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is forced to miss the World Cup with an injury.

India's batting looks sorted and they might go ahead with both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the playing XI in the absence of Pandya. Both Pant and Karthik haven't got much opportunity to bat and the team management has signalled to address that concern.

The series is expected to be a firecracker as both teams have the firepower to get the better of each other.

Here are the live streaming details:-

Where is the 1st T20I between India vs South Africa taking place?

The 1st T20I between India and South Africa is taking place at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

At what time does the 1st T20I between India vs South Africa begin?

The 1st T20I between India and South Africa begins at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 1st T20I between India vs South Africa?

The 1st T20I between India and South Africa will be aired live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the 1st T20I between India vs South Africa online and on mobile?

The online streaming of the 1st T20I between India and South Africa will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 1st T20I between India and South Africa match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket

