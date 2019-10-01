India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

cricket

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:33 IST

Indian captain Virat Kohli, on Monday, confirmed that the hosts will play Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the two spinners in the first Test match against South Africa at Visakhapatnam. Kohli also said that Hanuma Vihari will be used as the third spinner which means that Kuldeep Yadav will have to wait for his chance. “Yes, Ashwin will start. Ashwin and Jadeja both will start here. Look Jaddu we felt was in a better zone as far as performing overseas and and what he has done in the past season for the team,” Kohli told reporters ahead of the first Test match.

Ashwin will play his first Test match after he injured himself in the Adelaide Test last December. He is also not part of the limited-overs set-up and had to warm the benches in the longest format when Ravindra Jadeja was given the nod as the primary spinner in the just-concluded tour of West Indies.

Where is the India vs South Africa 1st Test taking place?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will take place at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 1st Test begin?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match begins from 9:30 am IST on Wednesday (October 2).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs South Africa 1st Test?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs South Africa 1st Test match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be available on HotStar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs South Africa 1st Test match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

