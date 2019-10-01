Prithvi Shaw to train with PV Sindhu to work on footwork and work ethics: Report

cricket

Banned India Test opener Prithvi Shaw will be training with World Championship 2019 winner and Olympic silver-medalist, PV Sindhu in Hyderabad. As per a report in The Hindu, Prithvi’s team is working on a schedule for the youngster to train with the ace badminton player. He will be working on his footwork and work ethics, the report adds. Sindhu, before her World championship win, trained with strength trainer Srikanth Verma Madapalli. He put Sindhu under rigorous routine ahead of the tournament and the results were clearly seen during Sindhu’s triumph.

Shaw is currently out of action as he got banned in July for a period of eight months for consuming a banned substance. The board was satisfied with Shaw’s explanation and hence, he got away with a lighter punishment.

Shaw’s ban will end on November 15. Although he played Indian Premier League (IPL) and T20 Mumbai league during the ban period. The teenager will be making his comeback for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy next month. He is currently missing ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shaw, who first shot into limelight when he scored 546 runs in minor cricket in 2013, led India U-19 to a victory in the Junior World Cup in 2018. His performances for India A saw him earn maiden Test call-up for the fourth and fifth Test on the tour of England, where he replaced an underperforming Murali Vijay. Shaw made his much-awaited debut against West Indies in Rajkot last year.

He started with his international career with a century and with 237 runs in the series, bagged the Player of the Series award. Shaw was set to open with KL Rahul during four-match Australia Test series Down Under but an ankle injury suffered during practice match saw him being ruled out of the series. He is yet to make his return to the national team.

