India vs South Africa: ‘Impressed by his temperament,’ Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on India youngster

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:06 IST

India legend Sachin Tendulkar has been mighty impressed with middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari. Heaping praise on the 25-year-old batsman, Tendulkar said that he is impressed by Vihari’s shot selection, calmness and temperament.

“You need to play Test cricket differently and real skill is tested on good bowler-friendly tracks and he has gone out and shown an ideal temperament,” Tendulkar said.

“Vihari has been smart in selecting right shots to play at the right time. I have been impressed by his calmness, temperament as well as the ability to absorb pressure. In Test cricket, various aspects are going to be tested and if you are sure of those things, your body language is different, which I saw in him,” he added.

Tendulkar drew between Vihari and Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, who also impressed him with his ability to leave the ball.

“In Ashes, Marnus Labuschagne is one of the top examples, he replaced Smith (as that Concussion substitute) at the Lord’s and then he stood out because I feel he was leaving the ball better than anyone else.”

Vihari was the highest run-scorer on India’s tour of West Indies. He scored 289 runs in four innings, which also included his maiden Test century in the second Test. He had famously shared 112 runs for the eighth wicket with Ishant Sharma to drag India’s score beyond 400.

Commenting on the ongoing World Test championship which started with Ashes 2019, Tendulkar said that concept and the point system will keep the fans engaged.

“Ashes was example we got to see everything. Quality batting, top notch fast bowling and spinners also in play. There were players, who were attacking and there were players who are leaving the balls as well. Those elements shouldn’t disappear from Test cricket.

“Points and all that, the team would want to focus on the game and nothing else. But what points system does is to keep spectators’ engagement alive. If a team has won first two Test matches, third shouldn’t be a dead rubber. Players will always give their best but how do you keep spectators engaged and involved is also important,” Tendulkar, the ICC Hall of Famer said.

