India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma add a major milestone to their names

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:32 IST

Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma became the first three Indian batsmen to score a double century in the same Test series. The unique record was created on Sunday after Rohit smashed his first double ton in the longest format of the game. Interestingly all the double hundreds were slammed in a different Test match.

Mayank smashed his first double ton in the first Test at Visakhapatnam. With this feat, the Karnataka -batsman became the 23rd Indian to score a double ton in the longest format. Kohli scored his seventh double ton at Pune in the second Test match. He surpassed Virender Sehwag in the list for the most number of double hundreds for an Indian batsman. Sehwag had six scores of 200 plus in the Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma once again provided unbridled joy with his maiden Test double hundred before India’s pacers dented an already scarred South Africa top-order to gain complete control in the third and final match here on Sunday.

Revelling in his new avatar, the stylish Mumbaikar smashed his way to 212 off 258 balls in the company of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (115), as India declared their first innings at 497 for nine.

Before bad light stopped play on the second day, South Africa were reduced to nine for two in five overs. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav removed Dean Elgar (0) and Quinton de Kock (4) respectively in their single over bursts, creating all sorts of discomfort.

The second day again belonged to Rohit, who scored his first double century in the longest format, having scored 176 and 127 in his ‘debut’ as Test opener in Visakhapatnam.

His innings had 28 boundaries and six sixes but, more importantly, it was the languid grace that stood out. The extra second to play those square cuts and the pull shots were exactly what a sparse Sunday crowd needed to rejuvenate themselves.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 17:32 IST