India vs South Africa, Pune weather forecast, 2nd Test: Intense spells of rainfall threaten Test match

Ind vs SA: Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, said, “Strong westerlies from the Arabia sea bringing more moisture leads to heavy downpours over Konkan, Goa and parts of Madhya (central) Maharashtra.”

cricket Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rain is expected to dampen spirits in the second Test match
Rain is expected to dampen spirits in the second Test match(AP)
         

The action now shifts to Pune for the second Test, but the weather forecast for the match is not too promising. The city will receive intense spells of rainfall spanning 20-30 minutes with some thunderstorm activity over the next 72 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. However, the forecast also added that between October 10 and 12, the intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce. The city will continue to witness overcast sky conditions on October 13 and October 14.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, said, “Strong westerlies from the Arabia sea bringing more moisture leads to heavy downpours over Konkan, Goa and parts of Madhya (central) Maharashtra.”

Now this will not enthuse the Indian team as they are side in form and would want to continue with the momentum. With the World Test Championship in play, a draw would fetch the sides 13 points each.

However, it should be mentioned here that the outfield of the ground is sand-based and the local authorities sound confident that the game can be restarted in just 15-20 minutes after rain.

These will also impact the conditions on offer and could have a bearing on the pitch conditions. The Indian management, however, is not reading too much into the conditions and sound confident of adapting and adjusting whatever they encounter.

“To us, to be a good No.1 team in the world, any conditions that come your way (abroad) you have to accept it as home conditions,” said Arun, Team India’s bowling coach. “We tend to assess the wicket at the last moment but we say that we are going to look at it as home conditions and wicket is same for both teams. We are going to work on our bowling rather than looking at the wicket.”

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 10:27 IST

