India vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant speaks about comparisons with MS Dhoni, outlines immediate ambitions

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:34 IST

Young Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant does not want to be drawn into comparisons with MS Dhoni. Instead, he wants to focus on his own game and keep improving with each opportunity. The selectors have already identified Pant as the primary wicket-keeper across all the formats and hence, the upcoming series against South Africa will be a good test for the Delhi boy. “I just love him. I am focussing on my cricket and taking one match at a time. I am trying to improve everyday,” Pant said at an event when asked about Dhoni.

Pant said he was working really hard to win more games for his country.

“The team played really well (in the West Indies). I am looking forward to improve myself and helping team India to win more matches.”

Asked about the South Africa series, he said: “We have practised really well and mindset is good. We will look to do well.”

The young man hoped home support will help the Indian team, but then quickly added that South Africa were a solid unit.

“Our planning is going well. We will have home advantage but they are a good side,” he concluded.

The left-hander scored a match-winning 65 in the final T20I against after flattering to deceive in the first two matches. This prompted captain Virat Kohli to praise his efforts and he also hailed him as the as the future.

“We are looking at Rishabh as the future, definitely. Got a lot of skill and talent. It’s about winning and finishing games like these. In International cricket, you need to tackle pressure differently,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

“He has come a long way since he’s started. If he plays like this regularly, we will see his potential shine for India,” Kohli added.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 16:33 IST