India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma joins MS Dhoni in illustrious T20I list

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:05 IST

Team India will look to seal the three-match T20 international series when it takes on South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the crucial T20 match. India are already 1-0 up in the series and the 3rd T20I will decide whether the trophy goes to the hosts or will they share the spoils with South Africa as the first game was washed out in Dharamshala.

However, it is a momentous occasion for Indian vice captain Rohit Sharma as he has managed a major landmark in his career. Rohit now has played the most T20Is for India along with MS Dhoni. Both Rohit and Dhoni have played 98 T20Is in their career and are well ahead in the list with Suresh Raina in third at 78 matches. Virat has played 72 T20Is for India till now and is fourth on the list.

Rohit departed back to the pavilion after scoring just 9 runs.

After winning the toss, Virat explained his decision to bat first at the Chinnaswamy. Most of the games played in Bengaluru have been won by the team batting second. But Kohli explained that the management is aiming at getting the team battle ready for the T20 World Cup next year.

“I know it’s a chasing ground, that’s what teams do here in the IPL (Indian Premier League) too, but heading into the World Cup we want to strengthen areas and put ourselves under pressure,” Kohli said at the toss.

“Of course results are always going to be a priority, but we need to push ourselves out of our comfort zone with the World Cup coming up.”

India made no changes to their playing eleven for the 3rd T20I with under-fire Rishabh Pant getting another chance to prove himself.

