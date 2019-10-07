e-paper
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli and Co touchdown in Pune ahead of second Test – see pics

Ind vs Sa: Team India lead the three-match series 1-0 after their 203-run victory in Visakhapatnam.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India skipper Virat Kohli (R) and head coach Ravi Shastri.(ANI)
         

India and South Africa cricketers touched down in Pune ahead of the second Test between two teams at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium starting Thursday. Team India lead the three-match series 1-0 after their 203-run victory in Visakhapatnam. The hosts will now look for second successive win to seal the series while Faf du Plessis’ troops will hope for a win in order to forces the series into decider in Ranchi. The two sets of players landed at the Pune airport on Monday and will begin their preparations for the crucial second Test from Tuesday. 

Also Read: Team India report card - Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin star in Vizag win

Earlier, opener Rohit Sharma had uploaded an image on social media before boarding the flight to Pune. He was accompanied by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who failed to seal a spot in the playing XI for the first Test. Rohit’s post read: “On our way to Pune.. @kuldeep_18.” 

View this post on Instagram

On our way to Pune.. @kuldeep_18

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, led the charge on day 5 as the hosts trampled South Africa by 203 runs after lunch on the final day. While Shami ended with 5 wickets, Jadeja broke the back of the visitors by picking up 3 wickets in one over.

Also Read: Shami joins Kapil Dev, Srinath in illustrious list of Indian fast bowlers

There was resistance offered by Dane Peidt and Senuran Muthusamy for the 9th wicket, but then Shami came back into the attack and finished off the job by claiming the final couple of wickets. With this win, India bagged 40 points and continue to lead the World Test Championship points table with 160 points. South Africa have not opened their account.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka take the next two positions with 60 points. Australia and England round off the top 5 with 56 points each.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 18:11 IST

