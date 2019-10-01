India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli on the verge of joining Tendulkar, Sehwag and Dravid in elite list

cricket

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:12 IST

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one the verge of joining the likes Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid in the list of Indian batsmen with more than 1000 runs against South Africa in Tests. With 758 runs in nine Tests, Kohli is just 242 runs away from becoming fourth Indian batsman to score 1000 runs against Proteas. He is likely to cross the four-figure mark during the three-match Test series that kicks off tomorrow in Vizag.

The list is topped by Tendulkar, who had scored 1741 runs from 25 Test matches. Sehwag had scored 1306 runs in 15 Tests against South Africa while Dravid had scored 1252 runs in 21 Tests. Incidentally, Kohli’s first home Test as captain came against South Africa in 2015. He led the home team to a 3-0 win in four-match series. In 2018, India toured South Africa for a three-match Test series. After losing the first two Tests, the visitors salvaged pride by winning the third Test in Johannesburg.

Kohli was the top-scorer in the series with 286 runs in six innings.

The Vizag Test, that kicks off on Wednesday, will see a new opening combination for India. Rohit Sharma will be opening the innings with Mayank Agarwal, who will be paying his first Test at home. Wriddhiman Saha will also mark his comeback to international cricket after 20 months. His last Test had come on the tour of South Africa in January 2018.

Saha made his Test return on the tour of West Indies and is set replace Rishabh Pant against South Africa. Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh and Shubman Gill will sit out of playing XI. After Vizag, Pune and Ranchi will host second and third Test from October 10 and 19, respectively.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 18:07 IST