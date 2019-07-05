India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli gets best wishes from Harry Kane but conditions apply - Watch

England football captain Harry Kane uploaded a video on social media of him playing cricket with India skipper Virat Kohli ahead of the latter’s ICC World Cup 2019 group stage clash against Sri Lanka at Leeds in Headingley on Saturday. Team India will look to end the league stage with a victory before they head into the semi-finals while the ‘Islanders’ will be playing for pride as they have already been eliminated from the tournament. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Kane posted a video in which Kohli was seen playing cricket with the England football captain in the nets. Both took turns to bat and Kane gave a good account of himself while bowling. The social media post read: “Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord’s recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England!”

Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord’s recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England! 😉🏏 pic.twitter.com/dnWLZbLDyH — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 5, 2019

Kane was at his cheeky best as he sent his best wishes to Kohli for the rest of the tournament but not if they play England again. The ‘Men in Blue’ have been beaten by England once in the World Cup already and there is chance that the two will meet in the semis as well.

Also Read: Top five player battles - Virat Kohli and Co wary of Lasith Malinga threat

India are slated to face Sri Lanka in their final league match and for Kohli and company, this fixture should be an easy affair. Also, if Australia win their match against South Africa and India win their match against Sri Lanka, India will take on England at Edgbaston on July 11. However, if Australia are downed by South Africa and India win against Sri Lanka, India claim the top spot and will take on New Zealand in Manchester on July 9.

Also Read: Lasith Malinga makes bold statement on MS Dhoni’s future

As for England, they have already played their final game and have sealed their spot in the semis. Irrespective of the other results, they remain on the 3rd spot and will await either India or Australia at Edgbaston for the semi-final clash on July 11.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 19:00 IST