India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 19:39 IST

India would be looking to put the rare blemishes in T20Is behind them when they take on the West Indies in the three-match series beginning Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

India had whitewashed Windies in all the three formats when they visited the Caribbean Islands earlier in August.

However, in the T20I series against Bangladesh played last month, the Men in Blue - under Rohit Sharma -- weren’t at their absolute best as they conceded their first-ever defeat to their Asian neighbours in the format.

The hosts will be buoyed by the return of regular Virat Kohli, who has provided the much-needed stability at the top of the order. Breaching the Indian top four -- Rohit, K.L. Rahul, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer - would be a tough nut to crack for any bowling attack and considering that the Windies lack experience on that front, it would be an uphill task for the visitors to crack the Indian juggernaut.

The Indian bowling also looks more stronger, now with the return of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who are proven match-winners. Deepak Chahar and Shivam Dube have done remarkably well in their limited opportunities so far and have strengthened the Indian pace battery.

Where is the India vs West Indies 1st ODI taking place?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will take place in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium,Hyderabad.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 1st ODI begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begins at 7 pm IST on Friday (December 6).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.