e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Cricket

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: India will take on West Indies in the first ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday..

cricket Updated: Dec 14, 2019 16:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohit Sharma in action.
Rohit Sharma in action.(PTI)
         

India will have their tails up whey they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber here on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean. Both teams will have an eye on the weather after rains in the last 24 hours. The home team will miss the services of seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is out with a groin problem and Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover from the injury he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament.

Also read: Indian bowling coach drops big hint about team combination ahead of 1st ODI

Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has been called up as the replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar. Virat Kohli’s men have the momentum after winning the T20 series with a splendid batting performance in Mumbai where Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul, who is expected to continue as the opener in the absence of Dhawan, and the captain himself displayed terrific form.

Where is the India vs West Indies 1st ODI taking place?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will take place in MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 1st ODI begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begins at 2 pm IST on Sunday (December 15).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

tags
top news
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah’s detention extended by 3 months
National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah’s detention extended by 3 months
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
Runs, average, centuries: How Virat Kohli has tormented West Indies
Runs, average, centuries: How Virat Kohli has tormented West Indies
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted XI:Bowling combination key for hosts
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted XI:Bowling combination key for hosts
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news