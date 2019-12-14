India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

cricket

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 16:26 IST

India will have their tails up whey they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber here on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean. Both teams will have an eye on the weather after rains in the last 24 hours. The home team will miss the services of seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is out with a groin problem and Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover from the injury he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament.

Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has been called up as the replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar. Virat Kohli’s men have the momentum after winning the T20 series with a splendid batting performance in Mumbai where Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul, who is expected to continue as the opener in the absence of Dhawan, and the captain himself displayed terrific form.

Where is the India vs West Indies 1st ODI taking place?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will take place in MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 1st ODI begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begins at 2 pm IST on Sunday (December 15).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.