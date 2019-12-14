India vs West Indies: ‘Easy to switch formats’ - Mayank Agarwal makes ambitions clear after Test success

cricket

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 13:07 IST

India opening batsman Mayank Agarwal has cemented a place in the Test team after a spectacular performance in the series against South Africa and Bangladesh. The opener registered two double hundreds and a ton, guaranteeing a spot in the Test team that will travel to New Zealand next year. Now, Agarwal has received a call in the ODI squad as well after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out due to injury.

Speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal in a video uploaded on BCCI, Agarwal said that he understands how to switch between different formats. “The more I play like this, the better it is for me as a cricketer because I rather play cricket than not play cricket. When it comes to mindset (switching formats), the basics remain the same. It’s easy to switch formats if your game-plan is clear and your understanding of the game is clear,” he said.

“Regardless of wherever I play, I always think about how I can become an asset to my team and how I can contribute to the team. Even if I don’t score runs with the bat, I think about contributing on the field, bringing in more energy on the field,” he added.

The batsman further said that he wants to be a match-winner for his side. “I want to win each and every match, each and every tournament. When you come in with that attitude, your mindset will be good. There’s no guarantee that you’ll get the results 100 percent but you will be giving yourselves a good chance to perform,” he said.

India will play the first ODI against West Indies at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. The Virat Kohli-led side defeated Windies 2-1 in the T20I series earlier this week.