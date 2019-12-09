e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

India vs West Indies: ‘Main thing is to win series’ - Hayden Walsh after Thiruvananthapuram victory

Ind vs WI: Hayden Walsh picked two wickets in the match to restrict India to 170 runs which they later easily chased with the help of Lendl Simmons’ brilliant 67 not out.

cricket Updated: Dec 09, 2019 10:33 IST
ANI
ANI
Thiruvananthapuram
West Indies' Hayden Walsh celebrates the dismissal of India's Shivam Dube.
West Indies' Hayden Walsh celebrates the dismissal of India's Shivam Dube.(AP)
         

After winning the second T20I against India, West Indies’ Hayden Walsh said that the top priority for him at the moment is winning the series. The visitors won the match by eight wickets against India and with this victory, they have levelled the three-match T20I series.

Also Read: Kohli lights up India’s poor day in field with sensational catch - Watch

Walsh picked two wickets in the match to restrict India to 170 runs which they later easily chased with the help of Lendl Simmons’ brilliant 67 not out.

“The main thing is to win the series and the whole goal and everything for me right now is winning the series and help the team to do their best,” Walsh said in the post-match press conference here on Sunday.

Compared to the Hyderabad ground, Walsh said that dew did not play much of a role in the second T20I, played at Greenfield International Stadium.

Also Read: Ashwin reserves special praise for WI batsman after visitors level series

“I do not think there was much of a dew factor tonight. I think knowing that we are going to bowl first and we have such a strong bowling team and once we do well, we would be able to restrict them to a good total,” he said.

The series decider between India and West Indies will be played on December 11.

tags
top news
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news