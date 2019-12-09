India vs West Indies: ‘Main thing is to win series’ - Hayden Walsh after Thiruvananthapuram victory

cricket

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 10:33 IST

After winning the second T20I against India, West Indies’ Hayden Walsh said that the top priority for him at the moment is winning the series. The visitors won the match by eight wickets against India and with this victory, they have levelled the three-match T20I series.

Also Read: Kohli lights up India’s poor day in field with sensational catch - Watch

Walsh picked two wickets in the match to restrict India to 170 runs which they later easily chased with the help of Lendl Simmons’ brilliant 67 not out.

“The main thing is to win the series and the whole goal and everything for me right now is winning the series and help the team to do their best,” Walsh said in the post-match press conference here on Sunday.

Compared to the Hyderabad ground, Walsh said that dew did not play much of a role in the second T20I, played at Greenfield International Stadium.

Also Read: Ashwin reserves special praise for WI batsman after visitors level series

“I do not think there was much of a dew factor tonight. I think knowing that we are going to bowl first and we have such a strong bowling team and once we do well, we would be able to restrict them to a good total,” he said.

The series decider between India and West Indies will be played on December 11.