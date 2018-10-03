India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw to make debut as hosts name 12-man squad for 1st Test in Rajkot

In a first, the Indian team announced the 12-man squad for the first Test against West Indies in Rajkot on Wednesday. While Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Siraj have been left out of the squad, Prithvi Shaw is set to make his debut at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

The squad read: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw (debut), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

It comes as no surprise that the team management decided to go in with three spinners and they are all likely to play with Umesh and Shardul fighting it out for the second fast bowler’s slot.

Young Mumbai batsman Shaw was also part of the Indian squad for the last two Test matches against England, but didn’t get an opportunity as the team management decided to persist with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul.

Interestingly, with the team management deciding to go back to the 5-bowler theory, Hanuma Vihari will have to warm the bench despite a gritty show in his debut Test against England at the Oval.

Shaw had revealed that he spoke with captain Virat Kohli and tried to pick his brains about scoring runs in tough conditions during the England series. Kohli was in irresistible form in England and hit 593 runs in five Tests at an average of 59.30 with two hundreds and three half-centuries.

Shaw said that Kohli told him to always put the team ahead of personal ambitions. “Batting ke time, England me swing hota hai. So the opposition played smartly. They knew where to bowl and how to bowl to each batsman. I asked Kohli how he managed to score all those runs. He told me that he always puts the team before him. Woh hunger apne aap aa jata hai,” Shaw was as quoted by Indian Express.

Speaking about the pressure of making his debut for India, Shaw said that he always thought about what Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar had told him and tries to stay in the present.

“When such thought process come I just recall what Sachin Sir and Rahul Sir have told me. Just be in the present. Rahul Sir always say 200 runs which I have scored is past now, I can’t change that, so be in present,” Shaw said.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 11:07 IST