India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan on the verge of joining three Indian stalwarts in elite T20 list

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:12 IST

Opener Shikhar Dhawan is all set to add a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap when he takes to the field against Windies in the third and final T20I of the series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. The ‘Men in Blue’ have already taken a two-nil unassailable lead in the series and will look to whitewash the hosts. As for Windies, they will look to end the rut as they have now lost five T20Is on the trot.

Dhawan needs just 47 runs to complete 7000 runs in the T20s. The southpaw has scored 1334 in T20Is and 4579 in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Before Dhawan, the three Indians to cross the 7000-run barrier in the shortest format were Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. Also, he will become the 15th cricketer worldwide to achieve this feat.

Indians to score 7000+ T20 runs

8416: Virat Kohli

8392: Suresh Raina

8291: Rohit Sharma

6953: Shikhar Dhawan

6621: MS Dhoni

For Dhawan to achieve this feat in the upcoming clash, he will have to change his fortunes against the Windies bowlers. In the first two matches of the series, Dhawan could only muster 1 and 23 respectively in the two matches in Florida.

The T20I battle now shifts to Guyana and Dhawan will hope it brings him luck and he gets some runs under his belt before the ODI series. After the conclusion of the three-match T20I series, India are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests against Jason Holder’s troops.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 13:12 IST