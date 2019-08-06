India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: India on the cusp of unique record - Stats preview of Guyana T20I

cricket

Aug 06, 2019

After sealing the T20I series with a win in Florida, India will have the opportunity to award few proven IPL performers and give them a go-ahead in the final match of the series. Captain Virat Kohli said at the end of the last match that winning remains the key focus for his side, but he would definitely try out new names in the final match.

West Indies have their own concerns, the batting is an issue as the younger players are not getting the job done on a regular basis. Captain Carlos Brathwaite has already dropped hint about roping in more younger players in order to build a side for the World T20 next year.

Ahead of the clash, we take a look at few key numbers:

2/2: West Indies have won both their T20I matches played at Providence Stadium, Guyana

#1: India will face West Indies for the first time at this venue in T20I.

5/5: West Indies have now lost their last 5 T20I played.

5: India now has joint-most consecutive wins against WI in T20Is along with Pakistan. If India wins the 3rd T20I, they will have most consecutive wins (6) against West Indies in T20Is.

4: India need to win 3rd T20I to whitewash West Indies in T20Is. If done so, this will be the 4th time India will whitewash an opponent in T20I series. (in a 3 matches T20I series)

o Previous 3 instances are India in Australia-2016, Sri Lanka in India-2017, West Indies in India-2018

o This would be the 2nd time India would whitewash West Indies in 3 match T20I series

121: KL Rahul is 121 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in T20Is.

o He can become the 7th Indian to achieve this landmark in T20Is.

o He can also become the fastest batsman to reach this milestone if Rahul achieves this in his next T20I innings.

o He has batted in 24 innings so far in T20Is.

1: Sheldon Cottrell is 1 wicket behind from completing 100 wickets in T20s.

47: Shikhar Dhawan is 47 runs away from completing 7,000 runs in T20Is

1: West Indies need one more victory to complete 50 wins in T20Is.

o West Indies will become the 8th team to reach this landmark

6: Washington Sundar needs 6 wickets to complete 50 wickets in T20s

126.50: Carlos Brathwaite has the worst bowling average against India in T20Is (min 20 overs bowled)

78.0: Carlos Brathwaite has the worst bowling strike rate against India in T20Is (min 20 overs bowled)

